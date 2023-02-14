RUGBY: Zebre vs Connacht (URC Preview with Andy Friend and Denis Buckley)

Connacht make their return to the BKT United Rugby Championship this Saturday (18th February) when they travel to Italy.

After two home wins against South African opposition, Connacht will want to maintain that momentum against bottom side Zebre. A win could propel Connacht into the top eight.

Tries from Kieran Marmion, Niall Murray, Eoghan Masterson and John Porch gave the hosts a narrow 22-20 win at the Sportsground last May. It finished 47-12 in favour of Connacht the last time they met in Italy.

Caolin Blade and Cian Prendergast have been released from Ireland for the game. But Connacht are without Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen.

Leading up to the game, Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies

William also spoke to Connacht loosehead prop Denis Buckley

Kick-off at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi on Saturday is 3.05pm and will be LIVE here on Galway Bay FM.

