RUGBY: Zebre vs Connacht Reaction – Andy Friend & Sean O’Brien

Despite having a man sent off in the second half, Connacht saw off Zebre 47 points to 12 to earn a bonus point in Italy on Sunday (22nd November).

Sean O’Brien, Tom Daly, Alex Wootton and Sammy Arnold were among the try scorers for Andy Friend’s charges who hit seven but Abraham Papali’i was shown a red card for a high tackle.

Ultan Dillane made his 100th appearance for the club while scrum half Colm Reilly was named Man of the Match in just his second outing.

O’Brien’s try wasn’t his only highlight as he made his competitive return after almost two years out through injuries and he was full of praise for those who helped him make a successful recovery when speaking to Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy.

Rob also got the thoughts of Head Coach Andy Friend.

Connacht host the Ospreys next Saturday in the Guinness PRO14. Kick-off at the Sportsground is 7.35pm.