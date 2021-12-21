RUGBY: Ultan Dillane To Leave Connacht (Plus Ulster URC Game Preview with John Porch and Pete Wilkins

Connacht lock Ultan Dillane will leave the province at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has signed for an overseas club, though the full details have yet to be revealed.

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle is thought to be the probable next move for the Kerry native.

Dillane made his debut for Connacht in 2014, and has since made over 100 appearances.

Senior Coach Pete Wilkins has been giving his reaction to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies

==

Connacht are back in action this Sunday (26th December – St. Stephen’s Day) when they travel to Ulster in the United Rugby Championship.

It’s their first outing in this competition since suffering a 47-19 reversal to Leinster three weeks ago (Friday, 3rd December)

Beforehand, Andy Friend’s team picked up two big wins over Ospreys and Ulster (a 36-11 mauling in the Aviva Stadium in October).

Leading up to the game, William has been chatting to winger John Porch, who scored a try in last weekend’s Heineken Cup clash with Leicester Tigers.

William also looked forward to the game with Pete Wilkins.

Kick-off at the Kingspan Stadium is 5.15pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.