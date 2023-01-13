RUGBY: Ulster vs Connacht (Women’s Interprovincial Preview with Mary Healy, Orla Dixon and Lyndon Jones)

UPDATE: There are two changes to the Connacht women’s team for tomorrow’s Interprovincial Round 2 clash with Ulster.

Mayo duo Lily Brady and Clara Barrett come into the starting XV, with Ballinasloe’s Emily Gavin, Oughterard’s Karly Tierney and Milltown’s Kayla Waldron added to the bench.

Mairead Coyne; Ava Ryder, Orla Dixon, Shannon Touhey, Clara Barrett; Nicole Fowley, Mary Healy; Grainne O’Loughlin, Lily Brady, Laura Feely; Fiona Scally, Eva McCormack; Lisa-Marie Murphy, Emma Fabby, Grace Browne Moran.

Replacements: Emily Gavin, Niamh O’Grady, Elizabeth McNicholas, Sonia McDermott, Karly Tierney, Olivia Haverty, Eabha NicDhonnacha, Kayla Waldron.

Connacht aim to bounce back from a disappointing opening round defeat as they travel to play Ulster on Saturday (14th January) in the Women’s Interprovincial series.

The Westerners went down 38-10 to Leinster last Saturday but have a better record with Ulster who they haven’t lost to in their last three meetings.

But despite two Connacht wins beforehand, the most recent was a 12-12 draw in the Sportsground in September 2021.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies has been chatting to Connacht captain Mary Healy and first round try scorer Orla Dixon.

Afterwards, William also caught up with Connacht Head Coach Lyndon Jones.

Kick-off at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday is 2.30pm.

