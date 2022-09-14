RUGBY: Ulster vs Connacht (BKT URC Preview with Gavin Thornbury & Andy Friend)

Connacht begin the new BKT United Rugby Championship season this Saturday (17th September) against Ulster.

Connacht will be without injured trio Jarrad Butler, Diarmuid Kilgallen and Finlay Bealham.

The game has been confirmed to go ahead despite some fixtures in Northern Ireland being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Captain Jack Carty has returned to training following a wrist injury but won’t be available this weekend.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy has been chatting to Connacht lock Gavin Thornbury.

Rob also got the thoughts of Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend.

Kick-off at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast on Saturday is 7.35pm.

