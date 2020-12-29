RUGBY: Two Leinster Players Test Positive for COVID-19

print

Two Leinster senior players have tested positive for COVID-19 while a number of close contacts are also self-isolating following 104 player and staff tests yesterday.

Leo Cullen’s charges are due to host Connacht this weekend after their St. Stephen’s Day clash with Munster was postponed while results were investigated.

In a statement released by the province, they state that the HSE has been informed in accordance with public health guidelines and the remainder of the Leinster squad will return to training today.

As things stand, Connacht’s trip to the RDS goes ahead on Saturday with a 7.35pm kick-off and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.