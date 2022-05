Clifden’s Tiernan O’Halloran will be staying with Connacht until the end of the 2023 season after Connacht Rugby announced he’d signed a one-year extenion.

The full back made his debut in 2009 and is one of five players to have represented the province more than 200 times.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies reports.

Connacht’s final game of the 2021/22 season is at home to Zebre on Saturday, 21st May. Kick-off at the Sportsground is 5pm.