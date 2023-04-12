RUGBY: Tiernan O’Halloran Extends Connacht Stay to 15 Seasons

Connacht’s longest-serving player Tiernan O’Halloran has extended his contract for the 2023-24 season.

The full-back made his debut as an 18-year-old in October 2009, and next season will become his fifteenth in the professional setup.

The Clifden native has made 218 provincial appearances, as well as 6 appearances for the Irish national team, and was a try scorer in the 2016 Pro 12 Grand Final.

Head Coach Pete Wilkins says:

“Tiernan has seen it all during his time with us so it’s great that we can count on that experience again next season. Some of his performances this year have been among his very best, and I’m sure he’ll continue to play a valuable role as we continue to grow and build as a squad.”

