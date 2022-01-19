RUGBY: Stade Francais vs Connacht (Heineken Champions Cup Preview with Caolin Blade and Andy Friend)

Connacht conclude their round-robin series of the Heineken Champions Cup this Sunday (23rd January) when they travel to Paris to meet Stade Francais in Round 4.

The province are effectively through to the last 16 as they currently sit 6th in Pool B, five points ahead of ninth placed Castres.

The French side would have to get a winning bonus point against Harlequins to threaten Connacht’s position. Even then, a losing bonus point would suffice against a team they beat 36-9 in the Sportsground in December.

Ahead of the game, Connacht scrum half Caolin Blade has been speaking to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Jack Aungier is out of Connacht’s trip to Paris to face Stade Francais in the Heineken Champions Cup.

But in good news, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham are available.

William also got the thoughts of Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend.

Kick-off at the Stade Jean Bouin on Sunday is 1pm.

==

In other news,

Connacht centre Bundee Aki has received a warning from the EPCR’s Citing Commissioner.

The Irish international confronted referee Mathieu Raynal in the aftermath of last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup loss to Leicester.

Aki issued an apology following the game.

==

And,

Connacht Rugby have announced that Six Academy players have signed professional contracts for next season.

Galway-born Cathal Forde is joined by Ballinasloe duo Shane Jennings and Oisin McCormack. And Darragh Murray, young brother of Niall, is also included.

Ireland under 20 player Ciaran Booth also earns a promotion, as does Diarmuid Kilgallen, who’s already lined out five times with the seniors.