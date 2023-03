St. Joseph’s College, The Bish are the Connacht Senior B Rugby Champions.

They beat Athlone Community College 24-7 on Wednesday (22nd March) in the Sportsground. Ryan Joyce got two first-half tries; Paul Sharkey and Alex Gordon crossed the whitewash during the second period.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were William Davies and Alan Deegan.

Afterwards, William had a word with The Bish head coach Ambrose Conboy