St. Jarlath’s College, Tuam made it two Galway wins in the Sportsground today (Wednesday, 15th March) after this 10-point victory over Sligo’s Jesus & Mary Enniscrone.

Cian Rafferty got over the line for Tuam in the first half. And second-half tries for Rian Murray and Corey Kelly guided the north county side to victory in the Sportsground.

Afterwards, St. Jarlath’s head coach Orla Dixon shared her thoughts with Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.