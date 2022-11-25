RUGBY: Six Internationals in Connacht Team to meet Munster

Six internationals return to the Connacht starting team for Saturday’s (26th November) BKT United Rugby Championship interprovincial against Munster.

Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Cian Prendergast, Caolin Blade and Bundee Aki are all included.

In all, there are nine players with over 100 Connacht caps in the Match Day 23.

Kick-off at Thomond Park on Saturday is 7.35pm

Tadhg Beirne, who was named in World Rugby Men’s 15s Team of the Year, starts on his 50th Munster appearance

Six Connacht players who were with the Ireland squad in November have been named in the starting XV

Munster v Connacht

Thomond Park, Limerick – KO 19.35 IRE & UK / 20.35 ITA / 21.35 SA

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR, 20th league game)

AR 1: Paul Haycock (IRFU) AR 2: Jonny Erskine (IRFU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)

Live on: TG4, Viaplay, SuperSport, Discovery +, Premier Sports & URC.tv

Munster: Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (CAPT), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Donoghue, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Gavin Coombes

Connacht: John Porch, Byron Ralston, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Alex Wootton, Jack Carty (CAPT) Caolin Blad, Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Josh Murphy, Gavin Thornbury, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Oisín Dowling, Kieran Marmion, Conor Fitzgerald, Paul Boyle

Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend said: “Everyone had ten days off after the Ospreys game which I think was needed for coaches and players. Now that we have everyone back it’s all eyes on Munster for the start of an important ten week block for us, and we’re well positioned for these games going forward. Munster away at Thomond Park is never an easy task but I thought we were close last year and the previous year we won there. You can’t just rock up to Thomond and think you’re going to win, you’ve got to work your backside off and bring an element of physicality along with accuracy in what you are doing.”

