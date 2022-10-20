RUGBY: Six Connacht Changes for URC Clash with Scarlets

The Connacht team for tomorrow’s (Friday, 21st October) United Rugby Championship meeting with the Scarlets has been announced.

Cian Prendergast, Denis Buckley, Leva Fifita, Conor Oliver, Kieran Marmion and Tieran O’Halloran are among six changes from last week’s defeat to Leinster.

The team in full:

Tiernan O’Halloran at full back:

John Porch, Byron Ralston, David Hawkshaw and Mack Hansen are the three quarters;

Out half Jack Carty partners Kieran Marmion;

Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham are the front row;

Niall Murray and Leva Fifita are behind them;

While Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle form the back row.

RUGBY: Connacht vs Scarlets (BKT URC Preview with David Hawkshaw & Andy Friend)https://t.co/ZDDMmCNhlt — Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) October 19, 2022

Flanker Dan Thomas, who has joined on a two-match loan deal from Bristol Bears, starts for Scarlets while Steff Evans and Steff Thomas return.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Friday is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

==

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby coverage is brought to you in association with…