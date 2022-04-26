RUGBY: Sharks vs Connacht (URC Preview with Gavin Thornbury and Pete Wilkins)

Finlay Bealham is back available for Connacht for Saturday’s (30th April) United Rugby Championship clash with the Sharks in South Africa.

The Ireland prop returns from a head injury assessment withdrawal.

There are doubts surrounding Jack Aungier, Paul Boyle and Bundee Aki who have knocks.

Ahead of the game, Connacht lock Gavin Thornbury chatted to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also got the thoughts of Connacht senior coach Pete Wilkins.

Kick-off on Saturday at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park is 3.05pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.