RUGBY: Shane Delahunt Announces Retirement

Connacht hooker Shane Delahunt has confirmed his rugby retirement at the end of the season.

The 29-year—old joined the province in 2014 and made 125 appearances.

==

Statement from Connacht Rugby:

Shane Delahunt has announced his retirement from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The 29-year old joined Connacht on a trial basis in the summer of 2014, having played at underage level with Leinster and the Ireland U20s. He signed his first pro contract two year later, and over the course of his career has made 125 appearances for the province.

Shane Delahunt has released the following statement:

“The last nine years at Connacht have been incredible for me and my family, and I’ve enjoyed every second of it. After being here so long there will be too many people to thank, but there are a few special people I’d like to say thank you to now.

Firstly, I’d like to thank Nigel Carolan and Jimmy Duffy for the opportunity they allowed me all those years ago. I’ll be forever grateful.

I’d also like to thank Dave Hanly and Barry O’Brien for the incredibly hard work they’ve put in with me over the last year to get me back from injury.

Lastly, to my wife to be Laura, parents and brother along with my skills coach and great friend Jeff Carter. You have all been with me from the start and I’m hugely grateful for the sacrifices you have given, to allow me to chase what I love.

To all the fans and supporters of the province, you are incredible people and I thank you for all for your support over the years. It never wavered, no matter the conditions.

Unfortunately I’d love to be playing on with this brilliant group of lads and for this massive club but that’s not to be. That said, I want to wish the players and the people of Connacht every success in the years ahead.”

#ThanksDel



After 125 caps in 9 years, Shane Delahunt will retire from rugby at the end of the season.



Thanks for your brilliant contribution Del, and good luck with everything in the future!



Read more: https://t.co/Nt5gkMmAj1 pic.twitter.com/EBQciNLgFh — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) April 7, 2023

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby coverage is brought to you in association with…