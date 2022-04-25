RUGBY: Seven Galway Clubs Participate In Aviva Mini Festival In Westport

There were thrills and spills galore in Connacht over the weekend as the Aviva Mini Rugby Provincial Festival took place at Westport RFC in Mayo on Sunday (24th April).

The Connacht Provincial Festival saw U-10 Boys and Girls teams from across the province competing, with representation from An Ghaeltacht RFC, Ballina RFC, Claremorris RFC, Corinthians RFC, Galway Bay RFC, Galwegians RFC, Gort RFC, Monivea RFC, Sligo RFC, and Tuam RFC.

Launched by Irish Rugby legend Ronan O’Gara earlier this year, the Aviva Mini Rugby programme is crucial to the rugby development of young boys and girls across the country, as they get the chance to play against their peers, while learning new tips and tricks, in a safe, non-competitive and enjoyable environment. Over 2,000 children have participated in this year’s Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals, with Provincial Festivals also having took place in De La Salle Palmerstown FC (Leinster), Old Crescent RFC (Munster), Bangor RFC (Ulster) over the last number of weeks.

Many of those who showcased their skills at Westport RFC will see their dreams come true next month, when they get a chance to play at Aviva Stadium as the Aviva Mini Rugby National Festival returns to the Home of Irish Rugby on Sunday May 22nd.

To learn more about the Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals, please visit www.aviva.ie/minirugby, or for more information, follow Aviva Ireland across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates over the coming weeks.