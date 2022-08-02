RUGBY: Scottish hooker Grant Stewart joins Connacht

Connacht Rugby have announced that they’ve signed Scottish hooker Grant Stewart on a short term, six-month contract.



Stewart arrives at The Sportsground to provide further injury cover and depth for the #2 jersey.



The 27-year old spent 5 years at Glasgow Warriors, scoring 9 tries across 48 appearances. Having represented Scotland at underage level, he also went on to make his senior international debut against France in 2019.



Commenting on his signing, Andy Friend says:



“We have three quality hookers in the squad in Dave Heffernan, Shane Delahunt and Dylan Tierney-Martin. However with Dave now a regular Ireland squad member and Shane unfortunately absent through injury for a little while longer, we’re now a little light in the position. So I’m very pleased we have been able to sign a player of Grant’s calibre and we have begun to integrate him into the squad this week, well in time for the start of the new season.”