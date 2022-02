Tom Farrell, Peter O’Sullivan, Jack Aungier and Greg McGrath are all back and available for selection for Connacht’s trip to Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan are also in contention after being released from the Ireland Six Nations camp this weekend.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies caught up with Connacht senior coach Pete Wilkins.

William also got the thoughts of Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan.

Kick-off at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday is 7.35pm.