RUGBY: Remaining Connacht Guinness PRO14 Fixtures Released

print

Details regarding Connacht’s remaining games in the Guinness PRO14 have been released.

Andy Friend’s charges were already due to travel to Dragons on February 5th and that will be followed by two more games that month.

Connacht host Cardiff Blues on Saturday, February 20th; before a trip to Benetton six days later.

In March, they visit Munster on Friday, March 5th; host Edinburgh eight days after; before concluding their campaign with a trip to Scarlets on Monday, 22nd March.

==

Remaining Connacht Fixtures

==

Announced previously

==

Dragons vs Connacht – Friday, 5th February 2021 – 7.35pm

==

Announced Monday (25th January)

==

Connacht vs Cardiff Blues – Saturday, 20th February 2021 – 7.35pm (Sportsground)

Benetton vs Connacht – Friday, 26th February 2021 – 5.30pm (Irish Time)

Munster vs Connacht – Friday, 5th March 2021 – 7.35pm

Connacht vs Edinburgh – Saturday, 13th March – 7.35pm (Sportsground)

Scarlets vs Connacht – Monday, 22nd March – 8pm