Connacht’s Bundee Aki has been selected for the third and final Lions test against South Africa this Saturday (7th August).

The centre will renew his PRO12 successful partnership with Robbie Henshaw as coach Warren Gatland makes six changes from last weekend’s defeat.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies reports while Gatland explains his decision to give Aki his opportunity.

Kick-off at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday is 5pm.