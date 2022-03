Presentation College Headford are the Connacht Schools Senior C Cup Champions.

They beat Sancta Maria Colleg Louisburgh 19-0 in the first of Tuesday’s (15th March) games in the Sportsground.

Their three tries came from Ryan Smith, Ross Gibbons and John McCarthy.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies reports

