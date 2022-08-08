RUGBY: PeterTrys ID Drives-Tackling Irish Clubs Tour – Week 2 Update

The ‘PeterTrys ID Drives – Tackling Irish Rugby Club Tour’ is just over half-way through, with 121 clubs visited, including all the Ulster and Connacht Rugby Clubs.

The ambitious project to drive a fully electric car to all 240 rugby clubs on the island of Ireland to promote biodiversity and sustainability is gaining traction on social media, with regular photo and video updates.

Peter Bracken, former professional rugby player and volunteer An Taisce Climate Ambassador, takes on various electric driving adventures which link sport, EVs and the environment.



Demonstrating the practicality of electric cars and overcoming EV ‘charging anxiety’, the tour is part of Peter’s ethos to use the power of sport to inspire people to be more ‘green’.



Peter has also been sprinkling seeds at each club to encourage a wildflower patch on otherwise waste ground.



Frank Hogan Volkswagen Limerick have generously provided the VW ID.4 and ID.5, as well as covering the expense of over 5000km of charging.

“If I drive a fully electric car to every rugby club in Ireland it means I have driven the entire country and my aim is to do this comfortably and stress-free, removing any fears that Irish people might have of going electric”, says Peter.

“Every rugby club I’ve ever been to and I’ve been to many, has a patch of waste ground which is not being used. These small areas can be havens for biodiversity, pollination and rewilding, which I’d like to encourage rugby clubs in Ireland to think about”.

You can follow Peter’s progress on a custom map, which will be updated as Peter makes his way around to the rest of the clubs – https://bit.ly/3cU2eQD.