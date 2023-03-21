RUGBY: Paul Boyle Renews Contract at Connacht

Connacht Rugby have confirmed a contract extension for Paul Boyle, keeping him at The Sportsground for the 2023/24 season.



Boyle has made 84 appearances since his debut in January 2018 and has previously captained the squad on a number of occasions. The back rower is also a prolific try scorer for his position, scoring 20 tries so far.

In July 2021 the 25 year old became an Irish international, coming off the bench against the USA in the Summer Internationals.

Head Coach Pete Wilkins says:

“Paul is an established and important member of our back row, and I’m delighted he is extending his contract at Connacht. We’ve seen him hit the heights of becoming an Irish international and I have no doubt he can get to that stage again. He’s a very popular member of the dressing room, providing on-field and off-field leadership. Paul’s continued great work in the community also demonstrates that he understands the broader values of the club and the impact we can all have across the province.”

Paul Boyle says:

“Connacht has been my home for years now and the place means a lot to me. I’ve loved working with the current coaching team and I’m also excited by what’s in store next season. My focus now is to help the club have a really big end to the season and then kick on again next year.”

