RUGBY: Oughterard New Year’s Eve Charity Match Preview with Jack Clarke

Oughterard RFC host their annual charity match on Saturday (New Year’s Eve) when the club’s veterans take on the current senior first XV.

The traditional year-ender also includes optional fancy dress and all proceeds raised go to the Galway Hospice Foundation.

One of the chief organisers is club veteran and former Ireland international Jack Clarke. He was part of the 1991 Rugby World Cup squad and set up Gordon Hamilton’s famous try in the quarter-final against Australia.

Jack has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Kick-off at Oughterard RFC on New Year’s Eve is 1.30pm with all money raised going to the Galway Hospice Foundation.