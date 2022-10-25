RUGBY: Ospreys vs Connacht (BKT URC Preview)

Connacht are back in action this Saturday evening (29th October) when they travel to play the Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship.

The province are fresh off a 36-14 bonus point win over Welsh opposition and will aim to continue that run.

Connacht ran in seven tries the last time these teams met, at the Sportsground last November.

Leading up to this encounter, head coach Pete Wilkins has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also caught up with Connacht flanker and number 8 Jarrad Butler.

Kick-off at the swansea.com Stadium on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

