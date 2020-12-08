RUGBY: North West Hospice join Galway Hospice and Mayo-Roscommon Hospice as Connacht Official Charity Partners

print

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce that North West Hospice will become an Official Charity Partner for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

North West Hospice provide palliative care with compassion for those living with life-limiting illness in Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and West Cavan, a population of approximately 110,000 people. To maintain services North West Hospice must fundraise €1.3 million every year so rely heavily on the support of their local community.

The agreement means all three hospices in Connacht – Galway Hospice, Mayo-Roscommon Hospice and North West Hospice – are now Official Charity Partners of the club.

In lieu of physical visits to patients and staff at this time, Connacht Rugby will work with the three Hospices to provide virtual support by means of supporting online fundraising efforts and highlighting the vital work of the organisations digitally.

Connacht players and staff will also engage with hospice patients via Zoom in the lead-up to Christmas and into 2021.

Stephen Long, PR & Media Manager with Connacht Rugby says:

“Since the start of our initial Charity Partnership with Galway Hospice in 2018, our players and staff have seen first-hand the vital supports and services our hospices offer. Now it is only fitting that we extend this partnership to include all hospices in the province – first with Mayo/Roscommon Hospice last season and now with North West Hospice. This is an extremely challenging time for charities across the country but particularly for those caring for the most vulnerable in our society. We are delighted to extend this partnership and look forward to working with North West Hospice in the months ahead.”

Bernadette McGarvey of North West Hospice says:

“We are thrilled to have Connacht Rugby as a charity partner of North West Hospice. 2020 has been a very challenging year for North West Hospice with fundraising decimated due to Covid-19. Thanks to the ongoing support of our local community we continue to provide our essential palliative care services to all who need them. We look forward to working with Connacht Rugby into next year and sincerely appreciate their support.”