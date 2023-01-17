RUGBY: Newcastle Falcons vs Connacht (EPCR European Challenge Cup Preview with Pete Wilkins and Jarrad Butler)

With qualification secured for the knockout stages, Connacht will aim to secure a high seeding for the last-16 of the EPCR European Challenge Cup on Saturday (21st January).

A fourth victory in as many games should secure a home tie in their next outing. Connacht were 22-8 winners in Round 1 against Newcastle, but their last trip to Tyneside seven years ago resulted in a 29-5 loss.

Leading up to the game, Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy.

Rob also caught up with Connacht flanker Jarrad Butler.

Kick-off at Kingston Park on Saturday is 5.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

