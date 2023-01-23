RUGBY: Newcastle Falcons 35-21 Connacht (EPCR Challenge Cup)

Connacht failed to get the bonus point required on Saturday (21st January) that would have secured home advantage in the knockout stages of the EPCR Challenge Cup.

Despite three Finlay Bealham tries for the visitors, the hosts ran out 35-21 winners at Kingston Park.

Connacht will now travel to Benetton on the week ending April 2nd for their last-16 tie.

Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy reports.

Afterwards, Rob got the thoughts of Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend

