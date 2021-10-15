RUGBY: Munster vs Connacht – The Cullie Tucker Interview

Bundee Aki’s return is the big news from the Connacht team announced for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship meeting with Munster.

The Lion makes his first appearance since the summer tour to South Africa. Sammy Arnold, John Porch, Niall Murray and Conor Oliver also start.

Cullie Tucker is Connacht’s new defence coach, succeeding Pete Wilkins. The Limerick native if formally a coach in the All-Ireland League with UL Bohemians and Shannon.

He chatted to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies before Saturday’s encounter with Munster.

But first William has the Connacht team news.

Kick-off at Thomond Park on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

