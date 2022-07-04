RUGBY: Michael Kiely appointed Connacht Head of Athletic Performance

Connacht Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Kiely to the role of Head of Athletic Performance

Kiely joins the club with a wealth of experience in Athletic Performance across multiple sports. He is perhaps best known for his time with the Limerick senior hurling team, where as Head of Athletic Performance until 2021 he played a key role in the county’s 3 All-Ireland titles in 4 years.

More recently Kiely spent last season as Athletic Performance Coach with Ulster Rugby. He has also completed a PhD in Exercise Physiology and Strength & Conditioning.

Kiely has replaced David Howarth who has moved on after 5 years in the role. Everyone at Connacht and the IRFU thanks David for his huge contribution to the club and wishes him every success into the future.