RUGBY: Local Results (week ending 15th January 2023)

Schools Junior C Cup:

St Marys Ballygar 50, Colaiste Chiaran 10, Round 1;

Clarin College Athenry 19, Dunmore CC 19, Confirmed Round 1;

Jesus and Mary Enniscrone 20, Sancta Maria College 5, Round 1;

St Jarlaths College 39, Gortnor Abbey 0, Round 1;

Schools Junior B Cup:

Gort CS 27, Colaiste Bhaile Chlair 5, Round 1;

Pres Headford 20, Rice College 14, Round 1;

St Muredachs College 33, Colaiste Einde 33, Round 1;

Schools Junior A Cup:

Sligo Grammar 45, Colaiste Iognaid 5, Round 1;

CBS Roscommon 17, Summerhill 17, Round 1;

Schools Senior C Cup:

Sancta Maria College 10, Jesus and Mary Enniscrone 7, Round 1;

Gortnor Abbey 17, St Jarlaths College 21, Round 2;

Schools Senior B Cup:

St Josephs College (The Bish) 33, Pres Headford 21, Round 1;

Athlone CC 0, Rice College 5, Round 1;

Colaiste Einde 38, Pres Athenry 14, Round 1;

Schools Senior A Cup:

Sligo Grammar 12, CBS Roscommon 5, Round 1;

Garbally College 14, Colaiste Iognaid 15, Round 1;

Summerhill 13, St Muredachs College 8, Round 1;

J1C Cup:

Creggs 2nd XV 24, Tuam 2nd XV 13, Quarter-final 1;

Junior Cup:

Monivea 1st XV 7, Tuam 1st XV 35, Round of 16;

Galwegians 2nd XV 36, Sligo 2nd XV 5, Round of 16;

Corrib 1st XV 10, University of Galway 1st XV 13, Round of 16;

Ballinrobe 1st XV 20, Ballinasloe 1st XV 5, Round of 16;

Westport 1st XV 36, Ballyhaunis 1st XV 14, Round of 16;

Creggs 1st XV 61, Corinthians 2nd XV 19, Round of 16;

J2A league:

Corinthians 3rd XV 24, Galwegians 3rd XV 22, Round 3;

Castlebar 2nd XV 0, Buccaneers 3rd XV 12, Round 3;

J2B League:

Portumna 1st XV 17, Gort 1st XV 0, Round 3;

Connacht Womens League:

Corrib 20, University of Galway 0, ;

Tuam/Oughterard 33, Galwegians 2nd XV 0, Round 6;

OLBC 23, Sligo 13, Round 6;

U16 Girls Fixtures:

Castlebar/Westport 52, Connemara 17, Div. 2 – Rd. 7;

Corinthians 2, Ballinasloe 3, Confirmed Div. 1 – Rd. 7;

U18 Girls Fixtures:

Creggs White 50, Ballinasloe 5, Div 1 Semi-Final;

Creggs Maroon 15, Sligo Black 15, Div 2 Semi-FInal;

Gort/Monivea 5, Tuam/Oughterard Green 12, Div 2 Semi-Final;

U14 Boys Fixtures:

Ballinasloe 15, Monivea 5, ;

U15 Boys Fixtures:

Gort 36, Creggs Maroon 28, ;

Carrick on Shannon 12, Galway Bay 27, ;

Buccaneers Yellow 19, Ballinasloe 0, Div. 2 PA – Rd. 7;

U16 Boys Fixtures:

Connemara/Oughterard 25, Castlebar 5, ;

Galwegians 5, Loughrea 7, Confirmed Div. 1 – Rd. 9;

Creggs 17, Sligo 15, ;

Monivea 12, Carrick on Shannon 19, Confirmed Div. 2 – Rd. 7;

Galway Bay 5, Corinthians 27, ;

U17 Boys Fixtures:

Gort 12, Tuam/Dunmore 14, ;

Ballinasloe 12, Corinthians 20, ;

U18.5 Boys Fixtures:

Loughrea 12, Castlebar 10, ;

Galwegians 48, Ballina 17, ;

Oughterard 19, Westport 22, Confirmed ;