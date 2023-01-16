RUGBY: Local Results (week ending 15th January 2023)

Schools Junior C Cup:
St Marys Ballygar 50, Colaiste Chiaran 10, Round 1;
Clarin College Athenry 19, Dunmore CC 19, Confirmed Round 1;
Jesus and Mary Enniscrone 20, Sancta Maria College 5, Round 1;
St Jarlaths College 39, Gortnor Abbey 0, Round 1;
Schools Junior B Cup:
Gort CS 27, Colaiste Bhaile Chlair 5, Round 1;
Pres Headford 20, Rice College 14, Round 1;
St Muredachs College 33, Colaiste Einde 33, Round 1;
Schools Junior A Cup:
Sligo Grammar 45, Colaiste Iognaid 5, Round 1;
CBS Roscommon 17, Summerhill 17, Round 1;
Schools Senior C Cup:
Sancta Maria College 10, Jesus and Mary Enniscrone 7, Round 1;
Gortnor Abbey 17, St Jarlaths College 21, Round 2;
Schools Senior B Cup:
St Josephs College (The Bish) 33, Pres Headford 21, Round 1;
Athlone CC 0, Rice College 5, Round 1;
Colaiste Einde 38, Pres Athenry 14, Round 1;
Schools Senior A Cup:
Sligo Grammar 12, CBS Roscommon 5, Round 1;
Garbally College 14, Colaiste Iognaid 15, Round 1;
Summerhill 13, St Muredachs College 8, Round 1;
J1C Cup:
Creggs 2nd XV 24, Tuam 2nd XV 13, Quarter-final 1;
Junior Cup:
Monivea 1st XV 7, Tuam 1st XV 35, Round of 16;
Galwegians 2nd XV 36, Sligo 2nd XV 5, Round of 16;
Corrib 1st XV 10, University of Galway 1st XV 13, Round of 16;
Ballinrobe 1st XV 20, Ballinasloe 1st XV 5, Round of 16;
Westport 1st XV 36, Ballyhaunis 1st XV 14, Round of 16;
Creggs 1st XV 61, Corinthians 2nd XV 19, Round of 16;
J2A league:
Corinthians 3rd XV 24, Galwegians 3rd XV 22, Round 3;
Castlebar 2nd XV 0, Buccaneers 3rd XV 12, Round 3;
J2B League:
Portumna 1st XV 17, Gort 1st XV 0, Round 3;
Connacht Womens League:
Corrib 20, University of Galway 0, ;
Tuam/Oughterard 33, Galwegians 2nd XV 0, Round 6;
OLBC 23, Sligo 13, Round 6;
U16 Girls Fixtures:
Castlebar/Westport 52, Connemara 17, Div. 2 – Rd. 7;
Corinthians 2, Ballinasloe 3, Confirmed Div. 1 – Rd. 7;
U18 Girls Fixtures:
Creggs White 50, Ballinasloe 5, Div 1 Semi-Final;
Creggs Maroon 15, Sligo Black 15, Div 2 Semi-FInal;
Gort/Monivea 5, Tuam/Oughterard Green 12, Div 2 Semi-Final;
U14 Boys Fixtures:
Ballinasloe 15, Monivea 5, ;
U15 Boys Fixtures:
Gort 36, Creggs Maroon 28, ;
Carrick on Shannon 12, Galway Bay 27, ;
Buccaneers Yellow 19, Ballinasloe 0, Div. 2 PA – Rd. 7;
U16 Boys Fixtures:
Connemara/Oughterard 25, Castlebar 5, ;
Galwegians 5, Loughrea 7, Confirmed Div. 1 – Rd. 9;
Creggs 17, Sligo 15, ;
Monivea 12, Carrick on Shannon 19, Confirmed Div. 2 – Rd. 7;
Galway Bay 5, Corinthians 27, ;
U17 Boys Fixtures:
Gort 12, Tuam/Dunmore 14, ;
Ballinasloe 12, Corinthians 20, ;
U18.5 Boys Fixtures:
Loughrea 12, Castlebar 10, ;
Galwegians 48, Ballina 17, ;
Oughterard 19, Westport 22, Confirmed ;
RUGBY: Local Results (week ending 15th January 2023)
Schools Junior C Cup: