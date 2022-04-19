RUGBY: Lions vs Connacht (URC Preview with Shayne Bolton & Andy Friend)

Connacht have had their first training session in Johannesburg ahead of two United Rugby Championship games against South African opposition.

All 28 players took part, giving the squad an opportunity to adapt to the high altitude conditions which affects the amount of oxygen in the air.

Matthew Burke didn’t travel with the team.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies got the thoughts of Connacht centre Shayne Bolton.

William also spoke to Connacht Head coach Andy Friend.

Kick-off at the Emirates Airlines Park on Saturday (23rd April) is 3.05pm.