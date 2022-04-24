RUGBY: Lions 30-33 Connacht (United Rugby Championship Reaction)

Photo (c) Irish Rugby

Connacht edged out South Africa’s Emirates Lions by three points on Saturday (23rd April).

Cian Prendergast and Tom Daly got over for tries while a penalty try proved critical for Andy Friend’s men.

Jack Carty also landed four penalties and two conversions as Connacht secured a ninth consecutive victroy against South African opposition.

Connacht Head coach Andy Friend & try scorer Cian Prendergast chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy afterwards.

Connacht’s next game is away to the Sharks next Saturday (30th April). Kick-off at Hollywoodbets Kings Park is 3.05pm.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR