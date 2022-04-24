RUGBY: Lions 30-33 Connacht (United Rugby Championship Reaction)

Connacht edged out South Africa’s Emirates Lions by three points on Saturday (23rd April).

Cian Prendergast and Tom Daly got over for tries while a penalty try proved critical for Andy Friend’s men.

Jack Carty also landed four penalties and two conversions as Connacht secured a ninth consecutive victroy against South African opposition.

Connacht Head coach Andy Friend & try scorer Cian Prendergast chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy afterwards.

Connacht’s next game is away to the Sharks next Saturday (30th April). Kick-off at Hollywoodbets Kings Park is 3.05pm.