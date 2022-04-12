RUGBY: Leinster vs Connacht (Heineken Champions Cup 2nd Leg Preview)

Denis Buckley is back for Connacht for Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 second leg clash with Leinster.

The prop returns from a calf injury while Tiernan O’Halloran and Kieran Marmion are also available.

Ahead of the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies caught up with Connacht senior coach Pete Wilkins.

William also got the thoughts of Connacht prop Finlay Bealham.

Connacht trail 26-21 from the first leg. Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium on Friday (15th April) is 5.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.