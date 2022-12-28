RUGBY: Leinster vs Connacht (BKT URC Preview with Andy Friend and John Porch)

Adam Byrne is a doubt for Sunday’s (New Year’s Day) BKT United Rugby Championship trip to Leinster as he’s having a foot injury assessed.

Gavin Thornbury will miss the rest of the season after knee surgery, while Connacht hope to have Paul Boyle back in February.

Andy Friend’s men have lost six times to Leinster since their famous 35-24 win in Dublin two years ago.

Leading up to the games, Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also spoke to Connacht winger John Porch.

Kick-off at the RDS on New Year’s Day is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby coverage is brought to you in association with…