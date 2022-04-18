RUGBY: Leinster 56-20 Connacht (Reaction with Andy Friend & Jack Carty)

Connacht’s Heineken Champions Cup ambitions were ended on Friday (15th April) as Leinster booked a quarter-final spot in emphatic fashion.

Andy Friend’s side could provide little resistance to an onslaught led by four James Lowe tries and two for Robbie Henshaw.

Tiernan O’Halloran, Sammy Arnold and Abraham Papali’i did go over for Connacht but they went down 82-41 on aggregate over the two legs.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy got the views of Head Coach Andy Friend and out half Jack Carty.

Connacht are back in United Rugby Championship action this Saturday (23rd April) against the Lions in South Africa. Kick-off at the Emirates Airlines Park is 4pm.