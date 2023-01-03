RUGBY: Leinster 41-12 Connacht (BKT URC Reaction)

Three late tries dressed up the final result but Connacht were also playing catch-up on Sunday (1st January) as they went down to Leinster in the BKT United Rugby Championship.

David Hawkshaw and Tom Farrell crossed over for Connacht’s first-half tries leaving them just seven in arrears. But they didn’t score after the break with Jack Carty getting a sin-bin and Jarrad Butler going off injured.

Afterwards, the Murray brothers (Niall and Darragh) spoke to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also chatted to Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend.

Connacht host Cell C Sharks in the BKT United Rugby Championship on Saturday (7th January). Kick-off at the Sportsground is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby coverage is brought to you in association with…