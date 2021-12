Bundee Aki is expected to be available for Connacht’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to Leicester Tigers this Sunday (19th December).

But Mack Hansen won’t be included due to a calf injury.

Ahead of the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies got the thoughts of Connacht flanker Cian Prendergast.

William also spoke to Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend.

Kick-off at Welford Road on Sunday is 1pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.