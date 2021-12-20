RUGBY: Leicester 29-23 Connacht (Reaction with Andy Friend and Jack Carty)

Connacht suffered defeat in Welford Road to Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup on Sunday (19th December) but they didn’t leave empty handed thanks to a priceless bonus point.

John Porch and Carty got the tries for the visitors and the two teams will meet again in four weeks time at the Sportsground.

Afterwards, Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy

Connacht outhalf Jack Carty also chatted to Rob.

Connacht’s next outing is away to Ulster next Sunday (26th December). Kick-off at the Kingspan Stadium is 5.15pm.