Rugby League Ireland Chairman Looks With Confidence To New Season

The end of 2020 saw a significant appointment with Galway based Jim Reynolds appointed as the new Chairman of Rugby League Ireland. Jim, who’s wife hails from Galway, has been an avid follower of the game for many years with his son a player with Galway Tribesmen and an Irish U19 International.

2021 will be an important year for the game in Ireland with the development of a new Women’s League in which the Galway Tribeswomen will participate along with Athboy, the Barrowcudas from Carlow and Dublin City Exiles.

John Mulligan took the opportunity to catch up with Jim and they spoke about the season and year ahead that also includes Ireland’s involvement in the Rugby League World Cup.

Jim Reynolds pictured with Sive Neary, independent RLI Board Director and Elaine Johnson, Manager/Player Galway Tribeswomen RLFC.at the announcement of the new National Women’s League.

The picture was taken international Women’s Day facing back up the Corrib from Nimmo’s Pier.

