RUGBY LEAGUE: Galway Tribesmen Crowned National Champions

Galway Tribesmen were crowned Rugby League Ireland champions on Saturday (21st August) after beating Dublin City Exiles 30-16 in Malahide.

Despite an opening day defeat to the Metropolitians, the Westerners put in a dominant display to secure their first title in five years.

Tribesmen captain Matthew Towey says it was a reward for the team for everything they’d done once they got back out on the training field.

However, there was no luck for the Tribeswomen in their decider as they went down 44-0 to the same opposition.

But there was good news for duo Stacey Hanley and Louise Kelly who have been called up to the 25-player Irish train on squad.