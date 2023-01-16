RUGBY: John Porch Signs Two-Year Extension with Connacht

John Porch has signed a two-year extension and will remain with Connacht until 2025.

The Australian has scored 17 tries in 72 appearances since joining in 2019, including in Saturday’s (14th January) 61-5 win over Brive.

Press Release:

Connacht Rugby are delighted to confirm a two-year contract extension for John Porch, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.



A fans’ favourite since joining in 2019, Porch has scored 17 tries in 72 appearances after arriving from the Australia Sevens scene, where he had previously worked with Andy Friend. More recently he scored a sensational try against Brive on Saturday – the first of nine for Connacht that evening.

John Porch says:

“I’m really pleased to agree a contract extension with Connacht. I know there was some speculation about my future but I’ve decided I want to help this club go from strength to strength. I’m enjoying life in the West of Ireland and there are some really exciting plans for the future that I want to be a part of.”

Director of Rugby Andy Friend says:

“Porchy has every attribute you look for in a back three player, so securing his services is a brilliant bit of news for the club. I know it was a very big decision for he & his wife, and it shows John’s affection for Connacht and willingness to help the club to continue to grow over the next few years.”

Further announcements on player contract extensions will follow later this week.

