Gort Community School are the Connacht Schools Junior B Cup Champions!

They beat Colaiste Einde 13-10 at the Sportsground this morning (Wednesday, 15th March 2023).

John Durkin got the winners’ only try, while Ronan Bowes kicked two penalties and a conversion.

Afterwards, Gort head coach Brian Reilly spoke to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.