RUGBY: Four Connacht Players Named In Ireland Six Nations Squad

print

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell has named four Connacht players in his 36-man Ireland squad for this season’s Six Nations starting with a trip to Wales on February 7th.

Dave Heffernan, Quinn Roux and Ultan Dillane are named in the forwards with Bundee Aki among the backs. But there are no places for Jack Carty or Kieran Marmion.

Munster’s Craig Casey and Ulster’s Tom O’Toole are the only uncapped players named.



There’s no place for Jacob Stockdale, who is unavailable for the trip to Cardiff due to a knee injury.



Johnny Sexton, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Peter O’Mahony and James Lowe are all selected, despite injury concerns.