RUGBY: Five Connacht Debutants For Pre-Season Trip to France

Five Connacht players will represent the province for the first time in tomorrow’s (Wednesday, 24th August) pre-season friendly away to Castres (k/o 7pm Irish time).



Grant Stewart, Shamus Hurley-Langton, David Hawkshaw, Byron Ralston and Adam Byrne have all been selected in the starting XV for the first outing of the campaign.



Ralston partners Tom Daly in the centre who captains the side, while Byrne is selected on the wing with Alex Wootton on the opposite wing and Oran McNulty at full-back. Hawkshaw starts at out-half with scrum-half Caolin Blade alongside him.



Ciaran Booth and Hurley-Langton are selected at blindside and openside respectively with Sean Masterson at number 8. Niall Murray and Oisín Dowling are paired together in the second row, and the squad is completed by props Denis Buckley and Dominic Robertson-McCoy.



11 players are named among the replacements, five of whom are in the Academy. They are Eoin de Buitléar, Josh O’Connor, Charlie Ward, Bart Vermeulen and Donnacha Byrne.

CONNACHT SQUAD VS CASTRES OLYMPIQUE

Wednesday 24th August @ Stade de la Chevaliére, Mazamet (k/o 19:00 Irish time)



15. Oran McNulty

14. Adam Byrne

13. Byron Ralston

12. Tom Daly (c)

11. Alex Wootton

10. David Hawkshaw

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Grant Stewart

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

4. Niall Murray

5. Oisín Dowling

6. Ciaran Booth

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Seán Masterson

16. Eoin de Buitléar

17. Matthew Burke

18. Sam Illo

19. Darragh Murray

20. Oisín McCormack

21. Colm Reilly

22. Shane Jennings

23. Josh O’Connor

24. Charlie Ward

25. Bart Vermeulen

26. Donnacha Byrne