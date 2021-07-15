RUGBY: Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures Announced

print

Fixtures for the Energia All-Ireland Leagues have been announced. Galwegians start their Women’s campaign away to Malone on September 25th.

There are two Galway teams in the Men’s Division 2B. Corinthians kick-off on October 2nd with a home game against Blackrock; while Galwegians travel to Greystones.

Energia All-Ireland League 2021/22 – Key Dates

Saturday September 25th 2021 – Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Round 1

Saturday October 2nd 2021 – Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Round 1

Saturday December 11th 2021 – Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Round 9 (Final Round), Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Round 9 (Commencement of Winter Break)

Saturday January 15th 2022 – Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Round 10 , Commencement of Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Top 4 Round-Robin, Commencement of Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Conference Round-Robin

Saturday April 9th 2022 – Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Regular Season Round 18 (Final Round)

Saturday April 23rd 2022 – Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Semi-Finals and Promotion Relegation Playoff Semi-Finals

Saturday April 30th 2022 – Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Promotion Relegation Playoff Finals

Sunday May 1st 2022 – Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Final

Dates for the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League playoffs are subject to confirmation to avoid clashes with the as-yet-to-be announced fixtures for the 2022 Women’s Six Nations Championship Fixtures.

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League

Saturday September 25 th – Malone v Galwegians

– Malone v Galwegians Saturday October 2 nd – Galwegians v UL Bohemian

– Galwegians v UL Bohemian Saturday, October 9 th – Ballincollig v Galwegians

– Ballincollig v Galwegians Saturday, October 23 rd – Galwegians vs Suttonians

– Galwegians vs Suttonians Saturday, October 30 th – Cooke vs Galwegians

– Cooke vs Galwegians Saturday, November 6 th – Galwegians vs Blackrock College

– Galwegians vs Blackrock College Saturday, November 27 th – Galwegians vs Old Belvedere

– Galwegians vs Old Belvedere Saturday, December 4th – Railway Union vs Galwegians

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2B