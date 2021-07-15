RUGBY: Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures Announced

Fixtures for the Energia All-Ireland Leagues have been announced.  Galwegians start their Women’s campaign away to Malone on September 25th.

There are two Galway teams in the Men’s Division 2B.  Corinthians kick-off on October 2nd with a home game against Blackrock; while Galwegians travel to Greystones.

Energia All-Ireland League 2021/22 – Key Dates

  • Saturday September 25th 2021 – Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Round 1
  • Saturday October 2nd 2021 – Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Round 1
  • Saturday December 11th 2021 – Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Round 9 (Final Round), Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Round 9 (Commencement of Winter Break)
  • Saturday January 15th 2022 – Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Round 10 , Commencement of Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Top 4 Round-Robin, Commencement of Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Conference Round-Robin
  • Saturday April 9th 2022 – Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Regular Season Round 18 (Final Round)
  • Saturday April 23rd 2022 – Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Semi-Finals and Promotion Relegation Playoff Semi-Finals
  • Saturday April 30th 2022 – Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Promotion Relegation Playoff Finals
  • Sunday May 1st 2022 – Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Final

Dates for the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League playoffs are subject to confirmation to avoid clashes with the as-yet-to-be announced fixtures for the 2022 Women’s Six Nations Championship Fixtures.

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League

  • Saturday September 25th – Malone v Galwegians
  • Saturday October 2nd – Galwegians v UL Bohemian
  • Saturday, October 9th – Ballincollig v Galwegians
  • Saturday, October 23rd – Galwegians vs Suttonians
  • Saturday, October 30th – Cooke vs Galwegians
  • Saturday, November 6th – Galwegians vs Blackrock College
  • Saturday, November 27th – Galwegians vs Old Belvedere
  • Saturday, December 4th – Railway Union vs Galwegians

 Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2B

  • Saturday, October 2nd – Corinthians v Blackrock College , Greystones v Galwegians
  • Saturday October 9th – Galwegians v Wanderers , Malahide v Corinthians
  • Saturday, October 16th – Galwegians vs Dungannon, Wanderers vs Corinthians
  • Saturday, October 30th – Corinthians vs Belfast Harlequins, Ballina vs Galwegians
  • Saturday, November 6th – Galwegians vs Blackrock College, Sligo vs Corinthians
  • Saturday, November 20th – Corinthians vs Greystones, Malahide vs Galwegians
  • Saturday, November 27th – Galwegians vs Corinthians
  • Saturday, December 4th – Corinthians vs Dungannon, Belfast Harlequins vs Galwegians
  • Saturday, December 11th – Galwegians vs Sligo, Ballina vs Corinthians
  • Saturday, January 15th – Corinthians vs Ballina, Sligo vs Galwegians
  • Saturday, January 22nd – Galwegians vs Belfast Harlequins, Dungannon vs Corinthians
  • Saturday, January 29th – Corinthians vs Galwegians
  • Saturday, February 19th – Galwegians vs Malahide, Greystones vs Corinthians
  • Saturday, February 26th – Corinthians vs Sligo, Blackrock College vs Galwegians
  • Saturday, March 5th – Galwegians vs Ballina, Belfast Harlequins vs Corinthians
  • Saturday, March 26th – Corinthians vs Wanderers, Dungannon vs Galwegians     
  • Saturday, April 2nd – Corinthians vs Malahide, Wanderers vs Galwegians
  • Saturday, April 9th – Galwegians vs Greystones, Blackrock College vs Corinthians

