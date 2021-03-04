RUGBY: Eight Changes For Connacht Ahead Of Munster Clash

Connacht make eight changes from the team that beat Benetton for tomorrow night’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Munster in Thomond Park.

John Porch & Matt Healy are named on the wings; with Jack Carty partnering Caolin Blade at half back; while Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Ultan Dillane and Conor Oliver come into the pack.

The team in full:

Tiernan O’Halloran at full back; John Porch, Tom Daly, Bundee Aki and Matt Healy are the three quarters; behind Jack Carty and Caolin Blade.

Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham are the front row; ahead of locks Ultan Dillane and Gavin Thornbury; with Jarrad Butler, Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle behind them.

William Davies has Team News from both camps and also got to talk to Connacht Defence coach Pete Wilkins.

Kick-off at Thomond Park tomorrow is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Meanwhile, Peter O’Mahony has signed a new two-year contract with the IRFU, which will keep him at Munster until 2023.

