RUGBY: Edinburgh vs Connacht (URC Preview with Cian Prendergast & Pete Wilkins)

Connacht are back in action this Friday evening (4th March) when they travel to Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship.

Andy Friend’s team were 37-26 winners in Murrayfield in October 2020 thanks to tries from Caolin Blade, Sammy Arnold, Alex Wootton and Shane Delahunt.

But Edinburgh were 15-14 victors over Connacht in March of last year.

Ahead of the game, Connacht lock Cian Prendergast has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies

William also caught up with Connacht senior coach Pete Wilkins.

Kick-off at Dam Heath Stadium is 7.35pm.