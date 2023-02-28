RUGBY: Dragons vs Connacht (URC Preview with Collie Tucker and Cathal Forde)

Connacht return to United Rugby Championship action this Saturday (4th March) when they travel to Wales to face the Dragons.

Andy Friend’s team have worked their way back into the play-off positions in eighth place and will seek to maintain that momentum against the team placed 15th.

The Welsh side were 35-22 victors when they visited the Sportsground in October 2021. But Connacht did win 30-20 on their last trip to Wales the previous February.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies chatted to forwards and contact coach Collie Tucker, who has just signed a new three-year contract.

William also caught up with Connacht out-half Cathal Forde

Kick-off at Rodney Parade on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby coverage is brought to you in association with…