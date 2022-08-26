RUGBY: Dooley & Murphy among Starters for Sale Pre-Season Friendly

An entirely new line-up will take to the Dubarry Park pitch for this evening’s (Friday, 26th August) pre-season friendly with Sale Sharks in Athlone (k/o 7pm).
After last night’s clash with Castres, a separate starting XV remained in Ireland in preparation for the game and they will line out as below.
There are starts for new arrivals Peter Dooley and Josh Murphy, while Jarrad Butler captains the side from the back row alongside Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle. Gavin Thornbury partners Murphy in the second row, while Dooley has Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier for company in the front row.
Kieran Marmion and Conor Fitzgerald make up the 9/10 combo, while Shayne Bolton and Tom Farrell make up the centre partnership. The team is completed by a back three of wingers John Porch and Diarmuid Kilgallen, and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran.
Among the 11 replacements there is just one change from the players that travelled to France, with Jordan Duggan coming in as replacement loose-head.
Tickets are on sale now HERE.
==
CONNACHT RUGBY SQUAD V SALE SHARKS
Friday 26th August @ Dubarry Park, Athlone (k/o 19:00)
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Diarmuid Kilgallen
13. Tom Farrell
12. Shayne Bolton
11. John Porch
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Peter Dooley
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
3. Jack Aungier
4. Josh Murphy
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Jarrad Butler (c)
7. Conor Oliver
8. Paul Boyle
16. Eoin de Buitléar
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Sam Illo
19. Darragh Murray
20. Oisín McCormack
21. Colm Reilly
22. Shane Jennings
23. Josh O’Connor
24. Charlie Ward
25. Bart Vermeulen
26. Donnacha Byrne