RUGBY: Dooley & Murphy among Starters for Sale Pre-Season Friendly

An entirely new line-up will take to the Dubarry Park pitch for this evening’s (Friday, 26th August) pre-season friendly with Sale Sharks in Athlone (k/o 7pm).



After last night’s clash with Castres, a separate starting XV remained in Ireland in preparation for the game and they will line out as below.



There are starts for new arrivals Peter Dooley and Josh Murphy, while Jarrad Butler captains the side from the back row alongside Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle. Gavin Thornbury partners Murphy in the second row, while Dooley has Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier for company in the front row.



Kieran Marmion and Conor Fitzgerald make up the 9/10 combo, while Shayne Bolton and Tom Farrell make up the centre partnership. The team is completed by a back three of wingers John Porch and Diarmuid Kilgallen, and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran.



Among the 11 replacements there is just one change from the players that travelled to France, with Jordan Duggan coming in as replacement loose-head.



Tickets are on sale now HERE.

CONNACHT RUGBY SQUAD V SALE SHARKS

Friday 26th August @ Dubarry Park, Athlone (k/o 19:00)

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Diarmuid Kilgallen

13. Tom Farrell

12. Shayne Bolton

11. John Porch

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Jack Aungier

4. Josh Murphy

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Jarrad Butler (c)

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

16. Eoin de Buitléar

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Sam Illo

19. Darragh Murray

20. Oisín McCormack

21. Colm Reilly

22. Shane Jennings

23. Josh O’Connor

24. Charlie Ward

25. Bart Vermeulen

26. Donnacha Byrne